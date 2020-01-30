• iArt Studios and Empty Bowls of Owensboro are hosting a bowl-making event for the upcoming Empty Bowls from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at iArt Studios LLC, 603 Park Plaza Drive (behind Kentucky Wesleyan Plaza).
This is open to the public and will be a drop-in event. There is limited seating available in the studio, so if you arrive and there is no seat, one will soon open up as people finish their bowls. There is no charge to attend this event.
• Life Community Church will host Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, a prom night for people with special needs ages 14 and older, Feb. 7 at the Owensboro Convention Center. For additional information on Night to Shine, visit www.lifeowensboro.com or email NTSO2017@gmail.com.
• Denim and Diamonds St. Jude Concert, WBKR’s 10th annual concert fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, starts at 7 p.m. Monday at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St. Doors open at 6 p.m. The box office opens at 5 p.m.
This year’s theme is Kids 4 Kids. The cast features Dakota Hayden, Courtney Peveler, Annabel Whitledge, Ava Schimp, Zach Leonard, Nikki and Sky Carter, Gavin Howard and Case Howard, joined by WBKR’s Chad Benefield and Angel Welsh.
General admission tickets are $10 per person. For tickets, stop by WBKR studios, 3301 Frederica St. or purchase at the Box Office door on night of show.
