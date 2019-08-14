• Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County will host its annual fundraiser, Banjos & Brunch, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, 4700 Kentucky 56.
The event includes a southern breakfast buffet, live and silent auctions and bluegrass music. Tickets: $50 per person/$350 for a table of eight. Tickets are available by calling the Habitat office at 270-926-6110 or on the event day at the door. All proceeds will go to build affordable housing in the Owensboro area.
