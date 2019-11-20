• Whitesville Lions Club will have its annual Christmas Auction starting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Whitesville Senior center, 10345 Kentucky 54, Whitesville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Hot dogs and chips will be served. The auction will include items such as housewares, tools, furniture, Christmas items and gift cards.
Proceeds will benefit the Christmas Basket Program for the needy, sponsored by the Whitesville Lions Club.
