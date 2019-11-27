• The fifth annual Care Net 5K Reindeer Run/Walk begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at 199 W. Veterans Blvd. and St. Ann Street near Smothers Park.
This event is open to runners and walkers and offers door prizes and race/best-dressed awards. Participants are encouraged to dress in Christmas attire (ugly sweaters, Santa hats, bells, fun socks). Visit with Santa; enjoy free hot chocolate, coffee and a snack.
The Reindeer Dash for children 7 and under starts at 9:30 a.m. Dress your little ones up in Christmas attire and enjoy a fun dash with Santa to the finish line. All little runners will receive their own runner's bib and finisher medal at the finish line.
Reindeer Run entry fee is $30 per adult, $20 per child; price increases on race day. Reindeer Dash entry fee is $7. Register online at RunSignup.com. Some deadlines apply. For more information, contact the race director atlmerritt@careneto.org.
