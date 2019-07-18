• In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission Lunar landing, the Owensboro Museum of Science and History will host a family-oriented fundraising event, "To The Moon And Beyond," from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at OMSH, 122 E. Second St.
The event, which includes some highly interactive displays includes the following activities: Eleven NASA-NISE hands-on space activity stations, moonwalk game, earth rock digs, scavenger hunts, face painting, photo stations, and moon food lunch for purchase. All proceeds will help support new and innovative programming at OMSH.
Attendees can see the award-winning NASA rovers and meet team members and staff. Admission: OMSH members $3 per person; non-members $5 per person; 2 years and under are free.
• The 12th annual Bowl for the Cure is Aug. 1 and 2 at Diamond Lanes South, 410 Carlton Drive. Entry fees: $150 per team of 5; $30 per adults ages 13 and older; $15 per children ages 12 and under. Entry fee includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, and door prize drawings. Deadline to register is July 26. To register, visit www.Komenevansville.org/bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.