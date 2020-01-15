• Apollo High School will host its seventh annual eight-hour mini-marathon to support the University of Kentucky's DanceBlue Hematology/Oncology Clinic at the Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington from 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday in the AHS gymnasium, 2280 Tamarack Road.
Students representing Apollo, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic high schools, the Academy of Young Leaders, College View Middle School and the University of Kentucky will be on their feet and active throughout the evening with a "no-sitting, no-sleeping" rule. The event will feature dancing, games and activities to support patients and families fighting pediatric cancer.
Guests and visitors are welcome to stop by at any time during the event to make donations. Donations will also be accepted at AHS during regular school hours prior to Sunday.
