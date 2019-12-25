The Owensboro AIDS Coalition and the Tri-State AIDS Holiday Project are still working to meet the needs of three low-income households impacted by HIV/AIDS in the Owensboro and Henderson area. The groups have small- and medium-sized households that still need to be sponsored. If you can sponsor a family, contact 3statealliance@gmail.com or 812-480-0204. We can give you a wish list and clothing sizes for the household you sponsor. You can also send a check to the Owensboro AIDS Coalition, P.O. Box 1591, Owensboro, KY 42302 or donate online at http://aidsholidayproject.org/donate.html.

