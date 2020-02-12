• The Junior League of Owensboro invites everyone to their 54th annual charity ball, an “Evening in Old Havana,” from 6 p.m. to midnight on Feb. 29 at the Hines Center, 1 Wellness Place, in Philpot.
Enjoy Cuban cuisine from The Bauerhaus, while sipping mojitos and puffing cigars, with tunes from the Diamond Empire Band. The event also includes a Silent Auction. All proceeds from Charity Ball directly benefit the local community.
Doors will open for this black-tie event at 6 p.m., with a plate dinner served at 7 p.m., and presentation of Junior Hosts and Hostesses at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.jlowensboro.org.
