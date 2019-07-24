• The 12th annual Bowl for the Cure is Aug. 1 and 2 at Diamond Lanes South, 410 Carlton Drive. Entry fees: $150 per team of 5; $30 per adults ages 13 and older; $15 per children ages 12 and under. Entry fee includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, and door prize drawings. Deadline to register is July 26. To register, visit www.Komenevansville.org/bowl.

