• Puzzle Pieces third annual Lip Sync Battle begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St.
General admission tickets: $30; reserved tables of 10: $375; VIP front row tables (seat 10): $750. VIP table "In It to Win It" table also seats 10 people and can be reserved for $500.
All VIP table reservations and purchases must be made by contacting Amanda Owen at amanda.owen@puzzle-pieces.org.
VIP table guests will be the only guests allowed to attend a special VIP social hour from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This hour will allow you to enjoy refreshments provided by Kentucky Legend, a meet and greet with clients of Puzzle Pieces, early access to your table and first in line to the cash bar.
• Empty Bowls of Owensboro is now accepting applications from area soup kitchens and food pantries to be considered as a recipient of this year's event funds. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 15.
Funds are raised through the annual event and are provided to help combat hunger through local shelters, churches and other organizations.
This year's event will be held 6 p.m. April 23 in the Brescia University Gymnasium, located in the Moore Center at 717 Frederica St. For more information on Empty Bowls, contact the committee at emptybowlsowensboroky@gmail.com.
