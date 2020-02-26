• Tractor Supply Company’s annual Grants for Growing campaign fundraiser is open through March 1. Grants for Growing provides funds for hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects like beekeeping, school gardens and chicken coops, woodworking and more. Donations can be made in-store or online with a purchase at www.tractorsupply.com.
FFA chapters can submit applications later this spring with detailed proposals. Each application will include how the chapter would start, maintain or expand on a project that will benefit their local areas as well as both current and future FFA students. In the past, funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from livestock shelters, beekeeping and aquaculture labs.
Grants can be up to $5,000 and will be awarded to chapters on Aug. 1. For more details about the program, visit FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing.
• The Junior League of Owensboro invites everyone to their 54th annual charity ball, an “Evening in Old Havana,” from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at the Hines Center, 1 Wellness Place, in Philpot.
Enjoy Cuban cuisine from The Bauerhaus, while sipping mojitos and puffing cigars, with tunes from the Diamond Empire Band. The event also includes a Silent Auction. All proceeds from Charity Ball directly benefit the local community.
Doors will open for this black-tie event at 6 p.m., with a plate dinner served at 7 p.m., and presentation of Junior Hosts and Hostesses at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.jlowensboro.org.
