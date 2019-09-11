• Registration for the Band of Pride Golf Scramble begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Windridge Country Club, 5044 Millers Mill Road. Shotgun starts at 1 p.m.
Contest prizes and door prizes will be available. Cost: $60 per player; $240 per team. For more information, contact Dan Stemple at 270-695-7710 or Jeff Hamilton at 270-570-4807. All proceeds will benefit the DCHS Band of PRide.
