• Owensboro Dance Theatre held its second annual fundraiser, Dance Battle Extravaganza, presented by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, on Feb. 22 at the RiverPark Center. After a spirited competition, GRADSA, Green River Area Down Syndrome Association, won the grand prize award if $1,000.
Dance Battle Extravaganza consisted of three rounds. The winner from each round was awarded $100. There were 11 different community groups, non-profits, schools, businesses with more than 200 competitors.
Owensboro High School took home the title of the round 1 winner; Highland Elementary School teachers won round 2; and Sutton Elementary School Students were the winners of round 3. Pure Barre Owensboro also was awarded the Community Favorite award of $500 by raising the most money and the most social media votes. The night ended with GRADSA as Dance Battle’s grand prize winner.
Every dollar raised by Dance Battle Extravaganza provides 500 free tickets to performances and 25 hours of outreach in their Triple A programs. If interested in participating in ODT’s next Dance Battle, contact odt1982@gmail.com or call 270-684-9580 for more information.
• Goel Chapter 104 is hosting a fundraiser starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Ensor Lodge, 6995 Kentucky 144, Philpot.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat soup, sandwiches, cookies and drinks. Cost: $10. Singing will follow at 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.