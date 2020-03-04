• Good News Jail & Prison Ministry will be hosting their 17th annual Banquet Fundraiser 6 p.m. March 17 at Owensboro Christian Church, Entrance E, 2818 New Hartford Road.
There is no charge for the meal; however, there is a fundraising appeal at the end of the banquet for the ministry of Chaplain Emil Herzog at the Daviess County Detention Center. Good News Jail & Prison Ministry is a 501 ©3 nonprofit organization. Seating is limited. Reservations need to be made by e-mail at emil.herzog@goodnewsjail.org or by phone at 270-685-8466, Ext. 236.
To help underwrite the banquet, sponsorship opportunities are available. Sponsorship levels are platinum $2,500; gold $1,000; silver $500 and bronze $250. The online donation link is goodnewsjail.org/give. Checks may be made payable to “Good News” (memo: Jurisdiction 47, Daviess Co., KY) and sent to Good News Jail & Prison Ministry. P.O. Box 9760 Henrico, VA 23228.
• Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at O’Charley’s, 5205 Frederica St.
Cost: Adults $8; kids 5 and under $5. Price includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, bacon and a drink. Pay at door or for tickets, call Gina at 270-925-0569.
