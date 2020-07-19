The best mother, grandmother (“Mamaw”) and great-grandmother is turning 100 years old!
Geneva Margaret Moore was born July 20, 1920, in Habit, Kentucky, to the late Homer and Ethel Taylor Pean.
At the age of 13, she had to transition from child to adult when her mother died at an early age. She quit school and took over the household responsibilities, including caring for her three siblings. This unexpected responsibility helped prepare her for the often hard, tiring and sometimes difficult role as a farmer’s wife.
On April 8, 1939, at the age of 18, Geneva married Theodore W. Moore, her late husband of 56 years. Six children were born of that marriage: Barbara Sue Tucker, Margaret Robbins, Linda Acton, Norma Worth, Debbie Glasgow and Ted Moore. She has 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Geneva worked very hard raising six children, helping her husband in the fields, cleaning house, washing clothes in a wringer washer, preparing three meals a day and working in the garden. Growing beautiful flowers was a passion of hers, and many would attest to her beautiful flower gardens.
Though a meek and mild-mannered woman, she testified to her faith in God by the way she led her life and treated others.
What has enabled Geneva Moore to reach this milestone? Her faith in Jesus as her Savior, her family and years of hard work.
Proverbs 31:28 says in part: “Her children arise and call her blessed ...” God has truly blessed her family with a wonderful mother that they love very much.
Family and friends are invited to help her celebrate at a “Cards Only” reception being held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Utica Baptist Church (415 Kentucky 1207, Utica, KY), where she has been a member for 67 years. In accordance with current health regulations, please wear appropriate personal protection masks.
