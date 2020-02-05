• Daviess County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dee’s Diner, 1362 E. Fourth St. For more information, contact Becky at 270-685-5217.
• The Kappa Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Teachers Organization met for its monthly meeting on Jan. 9 at the home of ADK member Charlotte Mischel. Sixteen members and one guest were present for the dinner meeting. Program presenter Leslie Hoover detailed the physical and mental benefits of yoga.
ADK President Cathy Burden led planning discussion for Kappa’s Spring 2020 Outstanding Educator recognition and reception, Kappa’s June Garage Sale, and ITE at American University. Members were encouraged to maintain contact through letters and an occasional care package with their “adopted soldiers.”
• The NAACP meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the H.L. Neblett Community Center, Fifth and Elm streets.
