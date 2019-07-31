• The following are upcoming events in August at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road:
Saturday -- 9 a.m. to noon; First Weekend Wonders volunteer session 10 a.m. to noon; First Saturday at the Garden's "Animals Around Us"; ages 12 and under
Aug. 13 -- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Lunch, Listen, Learn's "More Than Smoothies" with Sandra Mendez (reservations only)
• Stanley Masonic Lodge is hosting a Country Ham Breakfast at from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday at 7474 U.S. 60 W. Cost $6. Breakfast includes country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, eggs (scrambled or fried), fried potatoes, jelly, coffee, juice, and milk. Also, be aware there is a detour on U.S. 60 that will redirect you toward Stanley.
