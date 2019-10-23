• John Combs, Ph.D., will present the annual Ellie Magnuson Lecture in Literature and Science on humor in therapy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Rogers Hall at the Winchester Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the presentation.
• The board meeting for Oasis Shelter starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at US Bank, 700 Frederica St.
• The Salvation Army's Fall Treasures Sale is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 235 S. Ewing Road. Please call 270-685-5576 to reserve a spot. For more information, contact Captain Rebekah Abram at Rebekah.abram@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 270-685-5576.
• The annual Jenny Brumley Memorial Craft Fair is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. John's Methodist Church. The event will feature crafts, silent auction, sweet shop, plus bean soup, cornbread, hamburgers and hotdogs. All are welcome, and the event is handicapped accessible.
• The Red, White and Blue Picnic begins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the north lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse. The public is invited to learn more about incumbents and challengers in the national, state and local races.
• The Daviess County Retired School Bus Drivers will meet at noon for lunch Friday at Shoney's, 4710 Frederica St
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.