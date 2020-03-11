• The local chapter of Indivisible Owensboro will meet 11:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month at the Democrat Headquarters, 223 Williamsburg Square.
The meetings are open to the public. For more information, please contact Jean Julius at 270-683-6455.
• Daviess County-Owensboro-McLean Retired Teachers Luncheon Meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Third Baptist Church Fireside Room, 527 Allen St.
Paul Nave, director of Owensboro-Daviess County 911, will be the guest speaker. Frances Feldpausch will cater the meal. Following lunch, the Volunteer of the Year and those who have been approved to represent our association at the Retired Teachers State Convention will be announced. Please RSVP by March 12. Cost: $10.
For more information, email h.mikerobinson@gmail.com or bettyboggess@gmail.com, or call 812-660-0563 or 270 314-1873.
• Legacy House of Prayer Presents: Encounter from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Legacy Owensboro, 5333 Frederica St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with refreshments.
Join us for a special worship and prayer event. To register, go to bit.ly/yourencounter.
