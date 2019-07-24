• Wendell Foster is hosting its second annual First Responders Appreciation BBQ from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Wendell Foster's Sensory Park. All first responders in Owensboro and Daviess County are invited. For more information call 270-683-4517 or email jgleason@wendellfoster.org.
• The Daviess County Rotary Club will host a drop-in Open House on from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at OZ Tyler Distillery, 10 Distillery Road. Learn about the club and parent organization and chat with Rotarians about what they do locally to help the community (feed seniors, plant trees, build libraries), help the youth (train leaders, donate books, award scholarships), and globally to help the world (fight polio, vaccinate for cervical cancer, provide clean water). Light hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. RSVP at http://bit.ly/RotaryOpenHouse or email dcrotaryky@gmail.com.
• The Daviess County retired transportation employees will meet for lunch at noon Friday at Shoney's, 4710 Frederica St.
• The board meeting for the Oasis Shelter will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at US Bank, 700 Frederica St.
