• Members of Laureate Upsilon will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the home of Bonna Goode's home. The hostess will be Rose Bowlds, co-hostess will be Linda Meador. Program: Shelley Bartley and Elaine Downing on "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas." There also will be a cookie and candy exchange, along with Christmas carols.
