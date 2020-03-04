• First WeekEnd Wonders is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, 25 Carter Road. All ages are welcome to volunteer with opening the garden for the spring. Lunch will be served at noon.
• The NAACP meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the H.L. Neblett Community Center, Fifth and Elm streets.
• Daviess County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dee’s Diner, 1362 E. Fourth St. For more information, contact Becky at 270-685-5217.
• Daviess County-Owensboro-McLean Retired Teachers Luncheon Meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. March 16 in the Third Baptist Church Fireside Room, 527 Allen St.
Paul Nave, director of Owensboro-Daviess County 911 will be the guest speaker. Frances Feldpausch will cater the meal. Following lunch, the Volunteer of the Year and those who have been approved to represent our association at the Retired Teachers State Convention will be announced. Please RSVP by March 12. Cost: $10.
For more information, email h.mikerobinson@gmail.com or bettyboggess@gmail.com, or call 812-660-0563 or 270 314-1873.
• Owensboro Community & Technical College is hosting their third annual Trail Blazer Dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday on the OCTC campus, 4800 New Hartford Road.
This year the annual girl’s empowerment event features DIY Network’s Catrina Kidd, host of the popular show “Texas Flip N Move.” Women of all ages are invited, and the event is free to attend. Please reserve your spot by visiting the link 3rdtrailblazerdinner.eventbrite.com or e-mail cadie.underwood@kctcs. edu.
