• Members of the Laureate Upsilon will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the home of co-hostess Valerie Faddis. Hostess is Lisa VanBussum. The program will be presented by Valerie Faddis and Nancy McDonald on "Dream Fantasy."
• All employed or retired teachers of any academic level are welcome to attend Alpha Delta Kappa's 5 p.m. dinner and business meeting on Thursday at the home of ADK member Charlotte Mischel. For more information on ADK or the January meeting, please contact Cathy Burden at 270-316-4488.
The Kappa Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Teachers Organization met for its December meeting, dinner and program at Faith Lutheran Church. Topics of discussion included "Kentucky Remembers," the signature project title for the Brandon Scott Mullins Memorial Foundation, and the "adopt" a soldier program. Members can communicate with and share an occasional care package with an adopted soldier who is oversees.
