The Whitesville Historical Society will host a “Book Signing” for John Riley Dowell, genealogist/author/printer, who has compiled the Moseley Family genealogy reference, “Lt. Robert Moseley III—Revolutionary War Soldier,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Whitesville Historical Society Museum, Museum Barn (behind the museum), 10301 Main St., Whitesville.
Moseley family members and anyone else who is interested may attend this free event.
The book outlines the genealogy of Lt. Robert Moseley III and wife Sarah Peake Moseley, through their five sons and their progeny, John Peake Moseley, Robert Moseley IV, Elijah Moseley, Presley William Moseley and Jesse Moseley.
Dr. Mark Alan Ralph, state fiddle champion of Kentucky and states across the South, will also play the fiddle. He is the sixth great-grandson of Robert Moseley III, also a champion fiddler. For more information, contact Judith Ralph, executive director, Whitesville Historical Society, at 270-233-8035.
