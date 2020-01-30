• Stanley Masonic Lodge is hosting a Country Ham Breakfast from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the lodge, 7474 U.S. 60 W.
Choices are biscuits and gravy, country ham, fried potatoes, sausage, bacon, eggs (fried or scrambled), jelly, juice, milk and coffee. Cost: $6.
• Whitesville Historical Society’s inaugural Native American Artifacts Show is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Whitesville Historical Society, 10143 Kentucky 54.
Local collectors finds will be on display. Bring your own finds for age and information. Donations appreciated.
• The First Saturday Bee Mine St. Valentine’s Party is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Education Classroom at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road.
This is a free event for kids of all ages. Children will have the opportunity to make Valentine’s Day cards and crafts, plus a game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.