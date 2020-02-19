• Owensboro Community & Technical College is hosting a pre-admission conference for its Associate in Applied Science degree radiography program at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday in the Radiography lab (SE 207) located at OCTC’s Southeastern Campus at 1901 Southeastern Parkway.
Upon completion of the program, students are eligible to take the Registry of Radiologic Technologists national licensure exam. When you successfully pass the examination, you will be a registered technologist. The program has a limited number of seats available each year.
Deadline for applications for fall 2020 is May 1 and attendance at one pre-admission conference is mandatory. For more information, please attend the pre-admission conference or contact the program coordinator, Dr. Joy Menser at joy.menser@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4633.
• The Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance meets at 5 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Dugan Best Recreation Center.
• Owensboro East Tractor Supply invites young gardeners to its Plant-A-Seed event for a free opportunity to learn the basics of gardening with a hands-on activity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the store, 3130 Villa Pointe E. Kids can plant a perennial butterfly garden, while supplies last. A team member will be available to guide the children in the activity and explain the best ways to nurture and care for their future garden.
Once complete, participants can take their seeds home to monitor their growth and watch them attract butterflies as they flourish. Team members will be available to answer future questions and provide advice to these young gardeners.
In addition to the gardening activity, attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a cookout and bake sale. For further information, contact Owensboro East store at 270-926-7920.
