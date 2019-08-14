• St. Anthony Catholic Church's Yard Sale is from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, 261 St. Anthony Road, Utica. Proceeds will benefit the re-painting of the parish hall. Featured items include furniture, dishes, clothes and miscellaneous items.
• The Building Bridges for Families: Special Needs Expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. The expo is an opportunity for community agencies to collaborate in providing information about resources and services that will assist families in supporting a loved one with a disability. There is no charge to attend. To register or for information, contact Cindy Huston at 270-852-1488 or email chuston@wendellfoster.org.
• The annual Street Legends Car Show is Friday and Saturday at Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road. More than 600 vehicles are expected to be on display, along with entertainment and activities for the whole family.
