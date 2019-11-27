• The Fordsville High School Alumni Association Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Fordsville Community Center, Reception starts at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Latest News
- Federal money at stake with census tally
- Jones sworn in as new Circuit Court judge
- Bearcats' late rally falls just short
- Kentucky 81 bridge reopens to traffic
- Man charged with attempting to cause wreck, striking cruiser
- WKU must make most of its shot at Cardinals
- ACCS helps low-income households save on bills
- Ohio State jumps LSU to No. 1 in CFP rankings with 2 weeks left
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge-executive vows to support fairness ordinance
- At ages 94 and 96, Indiana sisters still exercise every week
- Estes teacher tackles student hunger
- Denying a nondiscrimination ordinance sanctions bigotry
- A record 63 stores will participate in Shop Owensboro
- Jerry Wayne Eckles
- Nashville flights to begin on Jan. 22
- Declare Fairness Ordinance dead or bring it to vote, Wathen says
- Roxana ‘Roxy’ Payne Pendley
- Detective: Lindsey changed story about incident multiple times
- Daniel Pitino Shelter new executive director lives the 'Brescia difference'
- Soapbox Derby parade float pays tribute to David Edds
- Tagovailoa's prognosis 'excellent' after his surgery
- Judge denies change in bond for murder suspect
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Commissioners say they will vote no to proposed Fairness Ordinance (3)
- Judge-executive vows to support fairness ordinance (2)
- Hamlin races way into championship field with Phoenix win (1)
- Readers Write: Nov. 17, 2019 (1)
- U.S. Bank donates Owensboro home to combat veteran (1)
- John Wayne Experience coming to O.Z. Tyler (1)
- Little Miller saves big Miller (1)
- Readers Write (1)
- 'Kentucky's Music City' (1)
- City approves $80K consultant contract (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.