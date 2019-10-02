• The Daviess County High School Alumni "50 Plus" Conversation Lunch meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Shoney's Restaurant, 4710 Frederica St.
• First Saturday at the Garden's "The Beauty of Nature," for ages 12 and under, is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road.
• The Sunset Cruisers Downtown Cruise-in is from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday downtown (enter on Third and Allen Streets). The free event is open to the public and features door prizes, Ladies Only prizes, and theme winners. This month's theme is Jeeps.
• The Daviess County Audubon Society has a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
• The Whitesville Historical Society Historic Church Tour, "Blest Be the Tie that Binds" is from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 starting at WHS, 10143 Kentucky 54, Whitesville. Tickets: $20 per person, which includes transportation to local historic churches and lunch at WHS. Limited number of tickets available. For more information, stop by or contact WHS at 270-233-8035 or email whs10143@gmail.com.
