• The Board Meeting for Oasis Shelter will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at US Bank, 700 Frederica St.
• A free Family Fun Day is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road. The event includes free admission, lunch, face painting, crafts and train rides on the Independence Express. Enjoy games, food, entertainment and scarecrows.
• Laureate Upsilon will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the home of hostess Valerie Faddis. Co-hostess will be Nancy McDonald. The program will be presented by Lisa Van Bussum and Pat Sutherland on "Dream Vacations."
