• Daviess County-Owensboro-McLean Retired Teachers' lunch meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Settle Memorial Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St.
The Owensboro High School Choir will present the program. State legislators have been invited to speak after lunch that will be catered by Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn. School supplies for elementary schools and hygiene items for the Help Office will be collected. Please bring crayons, markers, glue sticks, pencil top erasers, toilet tissue, shampoo, bath soap, laundry soap or toothpaste. RSVP by Thursday by email at h.mikerobinson@gmail.com or bevbur@bellsouth.net or call 812-660-0563 or 270-685-2583.
• Indivisible Owensboro will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Briarpatch, 2760 Veach Road. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. Please RSVP by Tuesday by calling Jean Julius at 270-683-6455. Seating is limited.
• Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky will host "A Night of Reflection," a memorial service open to the community to honor lost loved ones, starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 W. Byers Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information regarding their services or to refer a patient to the hospice or palliative care programs, please call 270-926-7565 or visit www.hospiceofwky.org.
