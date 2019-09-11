• Laureate Upsilon will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the home of hostess Bonna Goode. Co-hostess is Rose Bowlds. The program will be on the "Power of Dreams" presented by the co-hostesses.
• The Indivisible monthly meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Democratic Headquarters, 233 Williamsburg Square. Lunch provided for $5. Members and new members welcome. Please call Jean Julius at 270-683-6455 for more information.
• Oh Baby! Celebration starts at 5 p.m. Monday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, Renewal and Outreach Center, 2020 E. Fourth St. Car seat safety checks will start at 4 p.m. The event includes educational exhibits, door prizes, refreshments and guest speakers.
Call 270-852-5568 to register. For new and expectant mothers with children 0-6 months of age. Attendees may bring one guest.
• Gates open for the 15th annual Bluff City Pow Wow at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Rockport City Park, 928 Fairgrounds Drive, Rockport, Indiana. Grand entry is 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Admission: $6 per person or $5 with donation of non-perishable food item for the Christian Resource Center's Food Pantry. Kids 12 and under free.
• The Daviess County-Owensboro-McLean retired teachers September meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 700 J.R.Miller Blvd. Cost: $10. Welcome new retirees and hear the report from the 2nd District Retired Teachers Association Fall Conference from officers who attended. The speaker will be Rob Barnett, director of the Owensboro Regional Airport. The meal will be catered by Moonlite Bar-B-Q-Inn.
Please RSVP by Thursday to h.mikerobinson@gmail.com or bevbur@bellsouth.net, or call 812-660-0563 or 270-685-2583.
