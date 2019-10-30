• Stanley Masonic Lodge is hosting a country ham breakfast from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday at 7474 U.S. 60 W. Cost: $6. The menu includes a choice of country ham, sausage, bacon, fried potatoes, scrambled or fried eggs, biscuits and gravy, jelly, juice, milk and coffee.
• First Saturday for Kids: Build a Fairy or Pirate Terrarium is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road. The event is free and open to kids ages 12 and under.
• Preservation Station Market Days is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Preservation Station, 9661 Kentucky 56.
Over 100 vendors selling antiques, vintage, primitive, industrial, rustic, shabby chic, handcrafted, customized and boutique items. Live music both days. Dine while shopping at an onsite restaurant with country-style cooking buffet.
• The Kappa Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Teachers' Organization met for its monthly meeting on Oct. 1, at the Moon River Coffee Bar in Livermore. Twenty members were present to hear a program by Annsley Logsdon on how she began the coffee bar while in high school. Members also welcomed new DCHS teachers with snacks, encouraging notes and fellowship.
All employed or retired teachers of any academic level are welcome to attend ADK's next meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at the home of ADK member Alice Bruans where Cathy Mullins, mother of Brandon Mullins who died while in military action, will address the group and discuss her Valentine Project to exemplify gratitude and recognition of those who defend our country. For more information on ADK or the next meeting, please contact President Cathy Burden at 270-316-4488.
• The Connecting Women 2019 Conference is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St. Guest speakers are Margaret Feinberg and Liz Curtis Higgs. Tickets are now on sale at connectingministries.org/owensboro-2019.
