Getting Together

• The Daviess County retired transportation employees will meet for lunch noon Friday at Shoney's, 4710 Frederica St.
• The Daviess County Audubon Society has a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
