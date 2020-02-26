Getting Together

• The Green Valley Beekeepers’ Association monthly meeting is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension, 4800A New Hartford Road (on the campus of Owensboro Community & Technical College. Guest speaker is Steve Hahus, beekeeper and instructor at OCTC. For more information, visit www.greenvalleybeekeepers.org. See more Bee Buzz on page T7.
• Laureate Upsilon will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the home of hostess Pat Sutherland. Co-hostess will be Doreta Schroader. The program will be presented by Greta Shelton and Pat Sutherland.
• The board meeting for Oasis Shelter will be 6 p.m. Thursday at US Bank, 700 Frederica St.
• The Kappa Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Teachers Organization met for its monthly meeting on Feb. 3 at the home of ADK member Pat Frey. Eighteen members were present and Daviess County High School teacher Meredith Payne was initiated as a new member. Retired DCHS instructor and CASA volunteer Terri Coke presented a program on volunteer roles within the organization.
ADK President Cathy Burden requested that members consider accepting a nomination or volunteering for a Kappa office for 2020-2022. A committee was organized to present a slate of officers.
All employed or retired teachers of any academic level are welcome to attend ADK’s next meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at Daviess County High School. For more information, please contact Cathy Burden at 270-316-4488.
• The Whitesville Historical Society will host a “Book Signing” for John Riley Dowell, genealogist/author/printer, who has compiled the Moseley Family genealogy reference, “Lt. Robert Moseley III—Revolutionary War Soldier,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Whitesville Historical Society Museum, Museum Barn (behind the museum), 10301 Main St., Whitesville.
Moseley family members and anyone else who is interested may attend this free event.
The book outlines the genealogy of Lt. Robert Moseley III and wife Sarah Peake Moseley, through their five sons and their progeny, John Peake Moseley, Robert Moseley IV, Elijah Moseley, Presley William Moseley and Jesse Moseley.
Dr. Mark Alan Ralph, state fiddle champion of Kentucky and states across the South, will also play the fiddle. He is the sixth great-grandson of Robert Moseley III, also a champion fiddler. For more information, contact Judith Ralph, executive director, Whitesville Historical Society, at 270-233-8035.
