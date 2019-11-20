• Members of Laureate Upsilon will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the home of hostess Greta Shelton. The co-hostess will be Pat Sutherland. The program will be presented by Delores Bristow and Doreta Schroader on Dream RV's.
• The Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance meets at 5 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Dugan Best Recreation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.