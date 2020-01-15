• Audubon Area Community Care Clinic is celebrating their new location with an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bridgewater Medical Building, 750 Salem Drive, ste. 2. Meet providers, tour the facility and enjoy refreshments.
• The retired nurses of Owensboro Hospital will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, 2840 W. Parrish Ave.
• The Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University class starts 5:30 p.m. on Sundays through March 22 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3418 E. Fourth St. Free babysitting is available. For more information, contact Gary Estes at 270-314-4419.
• The annual meeting of the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden will start 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road. The first 2020 meeting of the WKBG board of directors will immediately follow.
• Amateur ham radio exams will be given 9 a.m. Feb. 8 at the American Red Cross office, 1700 Frederica St.
Bring ID and $15 for exam. Training for these licenses is available several places online. For more information, contact Jim Thompson at 270-314-2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.