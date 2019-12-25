• Community meal will be served at 6 p.m. Friday in the gym at Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge Road. Everyone is welcome to attend. Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet will be on-site weather permitting.
• Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for homeowners from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday, Jan. 2-30, at 1702 Moseley St. Applicants should know the gross income for everyone in the family who lives in the house. For more information, call 270-926-6110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.