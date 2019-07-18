• The retired nurses of Owensboro Health will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, 2840 W. Parrish Ave.
• The Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance meets at 5 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Dugan Best Recreation Center.
• Wendell Foster is hosting its second annual First Responders Appreciation BBQ from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 25 at Wendell Foster's Sensory Park. All first responders in Owensboro and Daviess County are invited. For food ordering purposes, please RSVP by Thursday by calling 270-683-4517 or by email at jgleason@wendellfoster.org.
• The Daviess County Rotary Club will host a drop-in Open House on from 5 to 7 p.m. July 25 at OZ Tyler Distillery, 10 Distillery Road. Learn about the club and parent organization and chat with Rotarians about what they do locally to help the community (feed seniors, plant trees, build libraries), help the youth (train leaders, donate books, award scholarships), and globally to help the world (fight polio, vaccinate for cervical cancer, provide clean water). Light hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. RSVP at http://bit.ly/RotaryOpenHouse or email dcrotaryky@gmail.com.
