• Winter hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday through February at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road.
Admission: Members free; adults-$5; seniors-$3; students-$1. A "Walking Tour Guide" may be picked up ahead at the point of admission. For more information, visit www.wkbg.org, email wkbg@bellsouth.net or call 270-993-1234.
