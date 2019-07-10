Getting Together

• The Indivisible monthly meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Democratic Headquarters, 233 Williamsburg Square. Five dollar lunch provided. Members and new members are welcome. For more information, call Jean Julius at 270-683-6455.
• First-Time Homebuyers Education Class starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the H.L. Neblett Center, 801 W. Fifth St.
Tamarra Miller and Ladona Burns from Republic Bank will lead an information session. Participants will learn about the mortgage process, information about down payment assistance programs and tips for improving your credit score.
RSVP by Monday to Tiffany Cronch, 270-685-3197.
• In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission Lunar landing, the Owensboro Museum of Science and History will host a family-oriented fundraising event, "To The Moon And Beyond," from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20 at OMSH, 122 E. Second St.
The event, which includes some highly interactive displays includes the following activities: Eleven NASA-NISE hands-on space activity stations, moonwalk game, earth rock digs, scavenger hunts, face painting, photo stations, and moon food lunch for purchase. All proceeds will help support new and innovative programming at OMSH.
Attendees can see the award-winning NASA rovers and meet team members and staff. Admission: OMSH members $3 per person; non-members $5 per person; 2 years and under are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.