Girls Incorporated in Owensboro, a nonprofit organization that focuses on empowering and educating young women, will be hosting its annual Red on the River fundraiser event, sponsored by U.S. Bank.
Girls Inc. works to promote healthy lifestyles, mental health support, academic enrichment and a positive self-image for girls in Daviess County.
Red on the River is a reverse raffle with live and silent auction items, a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and an opportunity to win $2,500.
Girls Inc. CEO Tish Correa Osborne said that she is excited to have the support of the community through events like Red on the River.
“It is such an honor to work with the dedicated staff, board, and of course, to work with amazing girls and their families,” Osborne said.
The event was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local artists performed free of charge to help raise funds for the organization, and Osborne said that they were still able to celebrate the accomplishments of the girls.
“Everyone involved is working hard to make sure this event is as close to the last live year as possible,” Osborne said. “We are all looking for some normalcy after what we have been through.”
Osborne said that there are many ways to contribute to the fundraiser. Raffle tickets can be bought for $50 and personal donations can be made through the Girls Inc. website, girlsincowensboro.org.
“Even though it was a tough year, we have high hopes that this will be a record-breaking event,” she said.
Many businesses have donated live and silent auction items, which go a long way to help fundraise, she said.
Winners do not have to be present at the event to claim their prize. Those attending are invited to wear red in support of Girls Inc.
Osborne also said that Girls Inc. is looking for new people to join its staff this summer and beyond.
“It would definitely allow us to take girls off the waiting list,” Osborne said.
Girls Inc. has two locations in Owensboro. Its main location is at 2130-G East 19th St. in Rolling Heights. Its newer location is at Owensboro Christian Church, Entrance C, on 2818 New Hartford Road.
For questions about the event or Girls Inc., visit its website, call 270-684-7833 or email staff@girlsincowensboro.org.
Red on the River will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 31 at the RiverPark Center at 101 Daviess St. in Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.