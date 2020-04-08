The Sazerac Company, which owns Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro, is getting into the hand-sanitizer business during the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 30, Glenmore began distributing one case of its Clear Spring 190-proof grain alcohol, which can be used on non-porous surfaces for eliminating pathogens, to first responders, government agencies, charities and health care organizations in the area.
Amy Preske, Sazerac spokeswoman, said more grain alcohol was given away on Tuesday, March 31.
Instructions on the proper mixture will be included with each case, she said.
In order to be considered for the product, the organizations have to apply online at https://forms.gle/Kkpes68vWLTPpryRA
Preske said, “If an individual/organization is approved, the confirmation email will include pickup instructions at Glenmore Distillery, 2001 East 4th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303 (designated date and times). Pickups will be self service to minimize person to person interaction.”
She said, “A copy of their Tax-ID number or confirmation email along with photo ID will be required for pickup, and individuals picking up must be 21 years of age or older.”
Preske said, “It is important to note, for state law reasons at this time, only individuals and organizations based in Kentucky will be offered the case of Clear Spring alcohol.”
She said Glenmore will begin producing hand sanitizer for the community at the end of this week.
Preske said people will be able to pick up one bottle for each household “compliments of The Glenmore Distillery, while supplies last.”
Details will be announced later, she said.
“Our first priority is serving our first-responders and others in essential business industries with our grain alcohol donation,” Preske said. “We’ll have information on how the community can obtain their one bottle of complimentary hand sanitizer — while supplies last — later this week.”
Sazerac, which bills itself as the largest producer of distilled spirits in North America, started producing hand sanitizer Friday at its Buffalo Trace Distillery in Franklin County.
The sanitizer is “for some of the world’s largest organizations in health care, government, military, retail, distribution, airline, pharmacy, and banking industries,” a news release said.
“We have seen the great need for hand sanitizer from industries across the board — many of these organizations are desperate, as supplies have dwindled,” Matt Maimone, Sazerac’s chief operating officer, said in the news release.
He said, “We are adding production capacity to cope with the massive industrial demand. We have received requests to date for over 5 million bottles of sanitizer, which we are prepared to meet, and possibly more, across our sites in North America.”
Maimone said, “A very well deserved shout-out to goes to our workforce who have stepped up to meet this significant challenge in addition to continuing to produce many of the world’s best whiskeys and spirits. Their desire to contribute to helping those in need has been inspiring and very much appreciated.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.