The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation is welcoming a new vice president of business development and an executive secretary to its ranks.
“We had one retirement, and one person left the organization,” GOEDC President and CEO Brittaney Johnson said Monday. “We had the positions in our budget, we just restructured a bit with the responsibilities.”
Daviess County native Brad Davis officially began his new role as vice president of business development on April 5. He most recently served as vice president of operations of the Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation, and has been involved in all aspects of the economic development process, including working with prospects, developing product and managing projects.
The GOEDC said in a statement Monday that Davis also spent 28 years at the Purchase Area Development District as director of community and economic development. He worked with local economic development groups, elected officials, chambers of commerce, and state and federal funding agencies during that time.
Davis’ primary responsibilities will be building and launching the GOEDC entrepreneurship program.
“Several years ago, before I came on board with the organization, there was someone responsible for entrepreneurship and attracting those small businesses,” Johnson said.
“I am very excited about returning to Owensboro and working with Brittaney and the great team she’s assembled at GOEDC,” Davis said in the statement.” “I am confident we can strengthen the entrepreneurial program and improve business development in the community.”
Madison Krampe, a native of Henderson County, is also just beginning her new role as executive assistant at the organization.
“Madison is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization as executive assistant,” Johnson said. “She has hit the ground running, brings enthusiasm and a great work ethic.”
Krampe said she is excited to be beginning her professional career at GOEDC and for the opportunity to learn about economic development and help the region grow.
“We are very excited to have Brad and Madison join the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation team,” said GOEDC Chairman Mark Martin. “They will bring a skill set that complements and enhances an already very good team.”
Johnson said she does not believe the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the large-scale economic development happening throughout the greater Owensboro area.
“Our pipeline is very healthy, we continue to get leads from not only the Cabinet for Economic Development, but site consultants and then companies directly,” she said. “We continue to see lots of interest in our region and just continue to move forward.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
