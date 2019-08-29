After a summer of self-imposed exile, I've grown restless and cranky, and in need of diversion. I find myself fantasizing about small Irish villages overlooking the sea, long walks on the old Roman roads that traverse England, that green and pleasant land, and gentle rambles through the Lake District, past grazing sheep, through market towns.
I have never done any of this, with the exception of hanging out on the west coast of Ireland, gazing at the sea, but the emphasis there would be on the words, "hanging out," which signifies the expenditure of little, if any effort. But I've been cooped up all summer with one malady after another, and I fear I will go mad if I don't get out of this house.
Then, as I was about to reach my absolute limit, I came across a piece of research that suggests exercising in open green spaces relieves stress much more than exercising indoors. And the landscapes with the fewest buildings in them are the most beneficial of all. Exercise of any kind will relieve stress, of course, but psychologists believe that it is the calming effect of exercising in nature that enhances the stress-busting benefit to a high degree.
The study, conducted by experts in Great Britain and Germany, pulls together lots of data that find the ways in which exposure to the green and natural world benefits our mood. They compared the self-reported mood of participants who exercise inside a gym, doing aerobics, fencing, swimming or basketball to the moods of those running or mountain biking with nary a building in sight.
The outdoor exercisers reported significantly improved mood.
But how long do we need to be outside in nature doing stuff to see the benefit? This is not as clear. However, researchers at the University of Michigan have found that spending 20 minutes a day in the outdoors can lower stress and boost a sense of well-being. I read the particulars of the studies, read until the numbers and statistics jumped around on the page, but even without having done that, I will say, all of this just feels correct, doesn't it?
And being in nature doesn't mean we have to go deep into the woods to boost our mood. I lack all finesse when it comes to golf, but I can't help but wonder if part of the appeal, on some visceral, primitive level, is that it is exclusively played out of doors, surrounded by green, with long vistas of nature, a vast savannah of parkland, acres and acres of it, with all vestiges of urbanity screened from view. Many courses perch on the edge of the sea or nestle in a dramatic landscape. I get the appeal of that, if not the game itself.
I must say, all the regular golfers I know are, by and large, happy, pleasant people.
Another study suggested that, in addition to the need to be in green space, the size of that green space matters. While any little bit of nature helps, a small pocket park in the middle of urban sprawl won't do you a whole lot of good, not compared to a walk in the woods, or even an afternoon in a large park where we might escape the bombardment of modern life. I think about the parks in this town, lovely, but designed to be utilized on the edges, close to the street, handy to the parking lot.
Not exactly restful or providing much bucolic escape.
Still. We have them, and we use them, and that is good. In the next couple of
See green/Page H4
Green
from page h1
weeks, let's explore this topic some more. Soon we will see some signs of fall. Cooler days, crisp nights. Fewer bugs. Less humidity. Let's see what may be out there to get us up and moving, in nature and surrounded by trees and green, the inviting -- and healthful -- natural world.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, "Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story." Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.