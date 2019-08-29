Good Sports

The Sorgho Reds won the Owensboro/Daviess County Peanut League Baseball Championship after beating an undefeated team in a doubleheader on July 30. The team received championship rings for their big win. Pictured, from left, are Jordan Lanham, Miller Wetzel, Corbin Embry, Addelyn Franklin, Jayce Carroll, William Melton, Reid Reddish, Tucker Story and Jayce Howard.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.