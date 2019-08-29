Good Sports

The Sorgho Reds won the Owensboro/Daviess County Peanut League Baseball Championship after beating an undefeated team in a doubleheader on July 30. The team received championship rings for their big win. Pictured, from left, are Jordan Lanham, Miller Wetzel, Corbin Embry, Addelyn Franklin, Jayce Carroll, William Melton, Reid Reddish, Tucker Story and Jayce Howard.