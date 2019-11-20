• The following Daviess County Middle School cross country runners, which includes some elementary school students, were named to the 2019 Middle And Elementary KTCCCA All-State team:
Fourth grade and under girls team: Anna Kate King, third grade; sixth grade and under boys team: Brody Clark, sixth grade; Camryn Edge, fifth grade; middle school girls: Ellie Girten, fifth grade; Bentlei Stallings, sixth grade; middle school boys: Nolan Kurz, eighth grade.
