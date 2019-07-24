Good Sports

Liliah Stanley, top row, from left, Amy Hunley, Mckayla Smith, Celeste Roy, Stella Hayden; bottom row, Chloe Dunn, Grayson Starnes, Mikell Walker, Ella Ebelhar, and Taylor Kelley, members of Tumble & Bounce! LLC Power Tumbling & Trampoline, recently competed in the Kentucky State Trampoline and Tumbling's "Tumble Down the Red Carpet" Competition.

• iTumble & Bounce! LLC Power Tumbling & Trampoline recently competed in the Kentucky State Trampoline and Tumbling's "Tumble Down the Red Carpet" competition. The Tumble team won nine state championship titles, nine national qualifiers and one High Point Award.

Award recipients included:

Chloe Dunn, first, tumbling; first double-mini

Ella Ebelhar, second, trampoline

McKayla Smith, first, double-mini; second, trampoline

Grayson Starnes, second, double-mini

Mikell Walker, first, double-mini; second, tumbling; third, trampoline and high point double-mini

The following are teamTumble`s 2019 USTA national qualifiers: Chloe Dunn, Ella Ebelhar, Stella Hayden, Amy Hunley, Celeste Roy, McKayla Smith, Grayson Starnes, Mikell Walker.

