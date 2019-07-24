Good Sports

• iTumble & Bounce! LLC Power Tumbling & Trampoline recently competed in the Kentucky State Trampoline and Tumbling's "Tumble Down the Red Carpet" competition. The Tumble team won nine state championship titles, nine national qualifiers and one High Point Award.
Award recipients included:
Chloe Dunn, first, tumbling; first double-mini
Ella Ebelhar, second, trampoline
McKayla Smith, first, double-mini; second, trampoline
Grayson Starnes, second, double-mini
Mikell Walker, first, double-mini; second, tumbling; third, trampoline and high point double-mini
The following are teamTumble`s 2019 USTA national qualifiers: Chloe Dunn, Ella Ebelhar, Stella Hayden, Amy Hunley, Celeste Roy, McKayla Smith, Grayson Starnes, Mikell Walker.
