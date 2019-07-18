Good Sports

CJ â€œTwinkle Toesâ€� Schindler, 7, competed on June 11 in the Giants-Mets game in the Owensboro Western Cal Ripken Tournament. With the score tied 3 to 3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mets were up to bat with zero outs and bases loaded. Schindler completed an unassisted triple play moving the game into an extra inning, where he hit a line shot straight to center field, bringing the runners in to win the game.