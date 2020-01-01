Good Sports

Apollo High School cheerleaders made school history on Dec. 7 as they traveled to Lexington for KHSAA state competition. The cheerleaders finished in third place just behind 17-time national champion Greenup County and five-time consecutive state champions Bullitt East High School. The third-place finish is Apollo's highest placing ever at the state level. The cheerleaders next compete at UCA Nationals in Orlando.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.